PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield has released a schedule of road construction projects for the week of September 25-29.

The work is expected to take place from 7AM to 5PM each day. Drivers should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes. On-street parking in the areas is prohibited between 6AM to 6PM. Work is weather dependent.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 25: Curbing installation on Radcliffe Avenue and finish aprons on Quirico Drive and Lucia Drive

Monday (9/25) & Tuesday (9/26): Loam and seed Brookside Drive & Ann Drive

Wednesday, September 27: Loam and seed on Lucia Drive

Thursday, September 28: Milling East Street (from Elm Street to Lyman Street)

This work will begin at 4 a.m. to accommodate the morning commute:

Friday, September 29: Structure work on East Street

In-house paving, conducted by the Department of Public Services, is scheduled as follows: