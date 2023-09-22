PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield has released a schedule of road construction projects for the week of September 25-29.
The work is expected to take place from 7AM to 5PM each day. Drivers should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes. On-street parking in the areas is prohibited between 6AM to 6PM. Work is weather dependent.
The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, September 25: Curbing installation on Radcliffe Avenue and finish aprons on Quirico Drive and Lucia Drive
- Monday (9/25) & Tuesday (9/26): Loam and seed Brookside Drive & Ann Drive
- Wednesday, September 27: Loam and seed on Lucia Drive
- Thursday, September 28: Milling East Street (from Elm Street to Lyman Street)
This work will begin at 4 a.m. to accommodate the morning commute:
- Friday, September 29: Structure work on East Street
In-house paving, conducted by the Department of Public Services, is scheduled as follows:
- Tuesday, September 26: Davis Street
- Wednesday, September 27: Foremans Lane
- Thursday, September 28: Grape Street