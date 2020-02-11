Pittsfield to ban the sale of puppy mill puppies at pet stores

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pittsfield City Council is expected to vote to ban the sale of puppies from puppy mills at pet stores Tuesday night.

The Pittsfield City Council will vote on the ban at Pittsfield City Hall at 7:00 p.m. If the ban passes Pittsfield will be one of the first cities in western Massachusetts to ban the sale of puppy mill puppies.

According to a news release sent to 22News, with the ban, if stores want to sell dogs, cats, or rabbits they would have to sell pets that come from local shelters.

A puppy mill is a type of commercial dog breeding facility where dogs are mass bred and money is a priority over the well-being of the dogs according to Wikipedia.

The bill states, “the City Council believes it is in the best interest of the city to adopt reasonable regulations to reduce costs to the city and its residents, protect citizens who may purchase cats dogs, or rabbits from a pet store, help prevent inhumane breeding conditions, promote community awareness of animal welfare, and foster a more humane environment in the city.”

California and Maryland have banned the sales of puppy mill puppies and New York is working to pass the bill, according to ASPCA.