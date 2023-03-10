PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield’s Health Department will be hosting free monthly wellness clinics at several locations citywide. The clinics—which do not require appointments—will offer wellness screenings, medication reviews, diabetes and hypertension management, parent-child health and growth, COVID-19 guidance and tests, and nutrition counseling.

The city’s social worker will also be at the events providing information and assistance with housing, domestic violence, mental health, and other social issues. They are fluent in Spanish, city officials noted.

There will be a walk-in clinic at the health department from 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday. The health department is located on the mezzanine level at 100 North Street.

Monthly schedule at other locations:

9-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North Street.

9:30-11:30 a.m., first Thursday of the month, Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West Street.

9-11 a.m., second to last Wednesday of the month, Christian Center, 193 Robbins Avenue.

9-11 a.m., second to last Thursday of the month, Capitol Square Apartments, 379 North Street.

8-10 a.m., last Wednesday of the month, South Congregational Church, 110 South Street.

Each clinic is free and open to the public. For more information, call the health department at (413) 499-9411.