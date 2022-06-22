PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A new rail route will offer train service on weekends from New York City to Pittsfield beginning July 8, 2022.

State Senator Adam Hinds and members of the Berkshire Flyer Steering Committee held a news conference at the Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield Wednesday announcing the Berkshire Flyer train service pilot program.

Hinds helped to pass legislation in 2017 requiring the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to conduct a feasibility study of the rail service. As a result of the study, funding for operational costs and marketing was included in state budgets to help the project move forward.

“Rail transportation links are vital for every region of the Commonwealth and western Mass is no exception. Rail links help regional economies take advantage of the movement towards remote work and they bring visitors to regions with significant tourism based economies,” Senator Hinds said.

The Steering Committee is organizing other transportation options for passengers arriving in Pittsfield, including rental cars across the street, Uber/Lyft, local taxi options, a shared van service, and others in

development.

The pilot will run from July 8 to September 5, 2022. The cost is $55 each way. Get information on schedules and booking a reservation at the Amtrak website.