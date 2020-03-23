Pittsfield to offer “Grab-and-Go” food zones, changes parking regulations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, the City of Pittsfield will be providing temporary Grab-and-Go zones to support local businesses offering take-out delivery services.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the zones will take place throughout downtown for curbside food pickup. Currently, the city has 13 Grab-and-Go zones in highly populated restaurant areas.

Zones will be marked with blue and white “Food Pick-Up Priority” signs and will be able to accommodate two cars. The designated areas are limited to five minutes in order to allow quick customer turnover and adequate social distancing.

This initiative follows Governor Baker’s order to close bars and suspend dine-in service at restaurants in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to creating Grab-and-Go services, the city has made some changes to parking regulations. A 30-minute grace period will be given to those who have extended their paid parking time effective immediately.

While paid parking is is in effect, the city will only be issuing violations that interfere with the safety of all road users which include parking on sidewalks, by fire lanes, hydrants, and illegal parking in handicap spaces.