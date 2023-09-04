PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield will be offering a streamlined and more user friendly way for permitting and keeping track of permit transactions.

PermitEyes 20/20 is a modular, cloud-based system which allows municipalities to electronically receive applications, collect electronic payments, track inspections, and issue permits. It goes into effect on Monday, September 11, 2023 starting with the city’s Health Department. Other city departments that use this software will be receiving the updated version later this year.

The new program will allow applicants to view and track the progress of their application from the PermitEyes homepage as it goes through the approval process.

To move all the data from the current site to the new site, the permitting system for the Health Department will be unavailable from 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 5 through Sunday, September 10. If a permit is required during this time, residents are asked to call the Health Department at (413) 499-9411 or visit their office at 100 North Street, Mezzanine Level to file a paper application. Payments will be accepted in cash or check payable to the City of Pittsfield.

If you are currently a PermitEyes user and have the site bookmarked, the existing link will take

you to the new site where you can log in and conduct your business as usual. Later this year, all

departmental modules will be accessible through a single point of entry with one login