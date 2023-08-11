PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third sample of mosquitos from Pittsfield have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The third sample was collected from the area of Cheshire Road in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Due to this, the risk for West Nile Virus in the city has been elevated to moderate. A moderate risk means “infection with West Nile virus is likely or has occurred” in humans.

Positive West Nile virus samples of mosquitoes in Pittsfield were also found on July 18th and July 7th. There has now been 40 samples of mosquitoes to have tested positive for the virus across the Commonwealth. However, no human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed so far this year in Massachusetts.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites:

When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and socks.

Use a repellent with DEET according to the instructions on the product label.

Keep mosquitoes out of your house by repairing holes in screens and making sure screens fit tightly to doors and windows.

Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove areas of standing water around your home twice a week to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding.

West Nile virus (WNV) first appeared in the United States in 1999. Since the initial outbreak in New York City, the virus has spread across the U.S. and was identified in birds and mosquitoes in Massachusetts during the summer of 2000.