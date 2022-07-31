PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield continues road improvement projects across the city over the summer and has provided a schedule for the first week of August.

The the following work will take place August 1-4:

Monday, August 1: milling on East Street on the east side. (from Park Square to the East St./Elm St./Fourth St. intersection)

Tuesday, August 2: milling on East Street on the west side. (from Park Square to the East St./Elm St./Fourth St. intersection)

Wednesday, August 3: first coat of paving on East Street on the east side.

Thursday, August 4: first coat of paving on East Street on the west side.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes. There is no on-street parking at these locations between 12AM and noon. The work is subject to weather conditions.