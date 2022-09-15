ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Isabella Wasuk, 22, of Pittsfield was arrested on September 13.

On August 26, troopers responded to the two-car wrong-way crash. After an investigation, police found that Wasuk was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck another car head-on. Both the driver and passenger in that car were injured.

Charges

Second-degree vehicular assault (felony)

Driving while intoxicated

Wasuk was issued an appearance ticket to return to Albany City Court on September 26 and released.