PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.

Yulanda Chadwell of Pittsfield was arrested in 2018 and charged with misleading a police officer. Police were investigating the murder of 39-year-old Paul Henry of Pittsfield, who was found dead in the city park late on the night of July 4, 2017.

Police had arrested and charged J.C. Chadwell for Henry’s murder. In June 2022, J.C. Chadwell was acquitted of all charges by a jury, according to the Berkshire Eagle.