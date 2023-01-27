PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield woman has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection to 13 cats found abandoned in extreme winter weather conditions one year ago.

The Berkshire District Attorney Spokesperson James Hall said Kelly Hathaway has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty as part of a plea agreement. She is order to take a mental health evaluation and follow up with any care needed.

Hathaway has also been placed on two years of probation, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, can not volunteer with any animal groups, can not possess any animals, and must surrender any pets she currently owns.

“We are very pleased that we can bring this case to a resolution. MSPCA was very pleased with the outcome as we took into consideration the defendant’s intellectual disability and willingness to accept responsibility. Thank you to the Berkshire Humane Society for their assistance with finding homes for the abandoned animals,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Rose.

On January 28, 2022, the MSPCA, Lanesborough Police and State Police found 13 cats left and abandoned in extreme winter conditions. Eleven of the cats survived after care from the Berkshire Humane Society. The abandoned cats ranged from the ages of 5 months to 5 years old. There were four female cats and seven male cats.