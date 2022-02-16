PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Family YMCA facility in Pittsfield will be getting a much-needed facelift, 40 years after the last renovation.

Originally built in 1909, the latest improvements will provide new fitness outlets and programs geared to be inclusive to every member of the community. There will be a new accessible indoor track for exercise and rehabilitation purposes for use by people of all abilities, a youth basketball court, upgrades to the fitness center and restrooms, and new multiuse program rooms.

Additionally, the child development program will be expanded to include 25 more infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

“Expanding early education is essential; as we know, a lack of reliable childcare negatively impacts familial, economic stability,” said Berkshire Family YMCA CEO and Executive Director Jessica Rumlow. “There is strong demand for childcare in Berkshire County, and each year we have long waiting lists. The renovation of Berkshire Family YMCA’s Pittsfield branch not only allows us to significantly increase the quality and size of BFYMCA’s nationally accredited child development program. A modernized facility, including the new indoor walking track, a regulation youth basketball court, and an upgraded fitness center, will enable us to welcome more families across multiple generations to discover a renewed sense of positivity, passion, purpose, and belonging. It takes all of us joined together to strengthen our community. We are grateful to those who have demonstrated confidence in our work at the Y by joining us in seeing this project through.”

The $6.5 million in loan financing is being made available through a partnership between MassDevelopment ($5-milion), Lee Bank ($500,000), Adams Community Bank ($500,000) and Greylock Credit Union ($500,000). The project will also receive a $1-million Massachusetts Early Education and Out of School Time (EEOST) grant.

Berkshire Family YMCA operates three facilities: the Pittsfield branch located at 292 North St. in Pittsfield, a Northern Berkshire branch at 22 Brickyard Court in North Adams, and the Bennington Recreation Center branch at 655 Gage St. in Bennington Vermont.