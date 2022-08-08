PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A local youth baseball team is headed to Virginia to compete for a championship. The 13-year-old players from the Pittsfield Babe Ruth League qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series after winning the New England Regional Championship.

The team has won all eight games they’ve played so far, and they like their chances to continue that tend.

“Trying to win the whole thing, man,” manager Ben Stohr said. “These guys are a great group. They believe somebody’s got to win it, so these guys have been working hard the last couple weeks. Going to go down there and get it done.”

Ten teams from around the country will compete in the World Series. Games will begin on Friday.