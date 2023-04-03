PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) announced their first annual ‘Downtown Celebrates Spring Week’, which will offer free and low-cost programs for families, and children of all ages.

The first of many upcoming events includes a downtown StoryWalk featuring a reading of Cara Peckham-Krol’s book, “Fairy Slippers: Molly Saves the Bees,” in both English and Spanish outside of Dottie’s Coffee Lounge at 444 North Street at 10 a.m. The walk includes numerous locations that participants will stop and follow the story, and will commence at the South Congregational Church at 110 South Street, for a Fairy Tea Party.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided and there will also be an opportunity to meet Cara. Following the event, The StoryWalk of Cara Peckham-Krol’s “Fairy Slippers: Molly Saves the Bees” will be posted in a dozen locations downtown for future participants to enjoy April 19 through May 31.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

The mission of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is to strengthen and promote Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.’s membership through advocacy, collaboration, and celebration, according to a press release sent to 22News from DPI.

DPI, and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will also be hosting a free ‘Kid’s Paint & Sip’ on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the church at 67 East Street. The event is best suited for ages 5 to 12, although younger and older children are welcome.

All children must be accompanied by an adult for both events. For a full list of events and additional information on ‘Downtown Celebrates Spring’, visit their website.