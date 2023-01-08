PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning the Pittsfield Fire Department was called to 1223 North Street for a fire on the second floor of a two family apartment building.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Fire Department

A passerby saw smoke coming out of the roof of the building and knocked on the doors of the home to alert the families. When the fire department arrived, they were able to identify the source of the fire in one room of the building and put the fire out in less then 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire was identified as careless disposal of smoking materials. Damage estimates are not available at this time.