PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield is expanding it’s online permitting system.

For many licenses, people had to go to City Hall in person to fill out applications. The new streamlined system will allow applicants to access, fill out and submit applications online.

Applications for various city departments can be found on the City of Pittsfield website. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:

One Day Alcohol

One Day Wine & Malt

One Day Entertainment

One Day Special Auctioneer

First-time users of the online permitting system will need to create a username and password to access the portal. In-person applications will still be available. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 413-499-9361.