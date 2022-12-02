PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is hosting its Downtown Festive Frolic on Friday and Saturday.

During the event, there will be the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, Pictures with Santa, Free Kids’ Paint & Sip, and other free arts & crafts opportunities, according to a news release sent to 22News from Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Friday’s events

Park Square Tree Lighting Ceremony

The City of Pittsfield’s Park Square Tree Lighting Ceremony will return on Friday starting at 6 p.m., with the Taconic High School Chorus performing a variety of carols around 5:45 pm before the ceremony begins, the Berkshire Hills Chorus will perform more carols once the tree has been lit, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive after the tree lighting. Those attending the ceremony are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, and those will be donated to the Christian Center’s food pantry.

Wreath Art Auction

The Wreath Art Auction is also taking place on Friday at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts. There will be dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group who have donated their talent, time, and materials to create original wreaths, centerpieces, kissing balls, and more. All of the proceeds from the sale of the wreaths will be donated to the South Congregational Church’s food pantry. There will be a preview party which begins at 5 p.m. and the live auction will take place after the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10, and there will be light food and beverages at the event.

Hot Chocolate Bar and Photo Booth

Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort will host a free Hot Chocolate Bar and a Photo Booth from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Lee Bank will also offer free hot chocolate, as well as drop-in ornament-making from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Family Drop-In Holiday Art Activity

The Berkshire Art Center (BAC)is hosting a Free Family Drop-In Holiday Art Activity from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free Family Drop-Ins are open to the public and all children must be with an adult, and no registration is required.

Holiday Open Studios at the Clock Tower

The Artists at the historic Clock Tower will host a Holiday Open Studios event on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Clock Tower Artists have created new small paintings and have printed items that are perfect for gift-giving. The artists during the Festive Frolic are Joan Palano Ciolfi, Marion Grant, Caroline Kelley, Bruce Laird, Mark Mellinger, Linda Petrocine, Shany Porras, Ilene Richard, and Sally Tiska Rice.

Gifts from the Guild Berkshire Artists

Artists of the Guild Berkshire Artists will bring treasures from their studios to TKG Real Estates from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. There will be additional art openings and exhibits as part of the Holiday First Fridays Artswalk at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield, Hotel on North, and Soma’s Aromas, along with others.

Free Kids’ Ornament Making

Witch Slapped will stay open until 8 p.m. with The Emerald Phoenix popping up and a free kids’ event from 5 to 8 p.m. where they can make their own ornament on Friday. At 6:30 p.m., there will also be a Drag Storytime as Island Fawn reads a children’s story, where you can receive a free Blue Q gift with every in-store purchase.

Healing Sound Bath

Berkshire Yoga Dance and Fitness will host a special healing Sound Bath with Antoinette Simms on Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. where you can listen and receive resonant sounds from crystal and Tibetan bowls, a crystal harp, chimes, and your own sound-to-tune up the chakra system. Participants will be guided into a natural state of relaxation, harmony, and bliss where deep self-healing and transformation will take place. The Sound Bath is $22 and pre-registration is required.

Elf Invasion Pub Crawl

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will be partnering with Berkshire Mountain Distillers for an Elf Invasion Pub Crawl beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. Crawl locations are Patrick’s Pub, 101 Restaurant & Bar, Flat Burger Society, Thistle & Mirth, and Methuselah Bar & Lounge. The crawlers will be able to purchase a $20 “Elf ID” ticket which will give them a “tasting” of a specific Berkshire Mountain Distillers’ product at each different location, plus a fun accessory. Specialty beverages using the highlighted Berkshire Mountain Distillers’ product and small plate offerings will be available to purchase at each location. You must have valid identification with proof of age.

Saturdays events

Santa at The Beacon Cinema

Saturday’s Downtown Festive Frolic events will star Santa at The Beacon Cinema sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union and Phoenix Theatres from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All children can take a free photo with Santa that can be downloaded after the event. Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. asks for a new pair of socks to donate in exchange for the photo.

Free Holiday Kids’ Paint & Sip Party

There will be a Free Holiday Kids’ Paint & Sip sponsored by Adams Community Bank on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church auditorium. This free event is suited for ages 5 to 12, although older kids are welcome. All of the materials, instructions, snacks, and juice will be provided at the event, and all children must be with an adult.

“Splashmas with Santa”

The Berkshire Family YMCA and Action Sports and Travel are hosting their annual “Splashmas with Santa” on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Pittsfield Branch of the YMCA with an underwater scuba diving Santa Claus, and will be able to participate in kayaking, canoeing, and underwater Christmas Tree decorating. There will also be cookie and wreath decorating and refreshments, registration for this event is required and is free to YMCA members and will be $5 for non-members.

Free Kids’ Winter-themed Drop-in Craft

The Berkshire Athenaeum is hosting a free winter-themed drop-in craft for children ages 4-10 in the Children’s Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Berkshire Art Center will also host a Free Family Drop-In Holiday Art Activity from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Berkshire Art Center will also have an Image Transfer Totes Workshop with artist Diane Firtell on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. This workshop is $44, using the image transfer technique, and students will learn to transform a canvas tote bag into a work of art. Students will be provided with images of florals, animals, geometric designs, and more to use, or are welcome to bring their own laser-printed image for a more personalized design.

Free Classes at Berkshire Fitness and Wellness Center

On Saturday, all classes at Berkshire Fitness and Wellness Center will be free, and anyone who stops by in a festive outfit will receive a free 1-month membership.

Shop & Sip with Berkshire Box Co.

Soma’s Aromas will host a Shop & Sip on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a Berkshire Box Co. pop-up; and Witch Slapped will open early at 10 a.m. with Love, Auntie Liz popped up, a Witch Slapped Penny Sale and a free Blue Q gift with every purchase.

“Wingmasters’ World of Owls”

The Berkshire Museum will present “Wingmasters’ World of Owls” on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be a variety of live owls to show how owls use their specialized powers of sight, hearing, and flight to survive and thrive.“Wingmasters’ World of Owls” is recommended for ages 5 and up, and Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children and include Museum admission.