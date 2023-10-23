PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NAACP Berkshire County Branch and UpStreet Comeback Group are hosting a Pittsfield Mayoral debate at Conte Community Elementary School on Monday.

The event will feature candidates John Krol and Peter Marchetti and will be moderated by former branch president Will Singleton.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and it’s free and open to the public. It will also be live-streamed on Pittsfield Community Television and the NAACP’s Facebook pages.