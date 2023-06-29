PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated “Summer Outdoor Movie Series” at Clapp Park, featuring a month-long lineup of family-friendly films.

The event, run by the city’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program, is set to bring joy and entertainment to residents and visitors alike. Kicking off on Friday night, July 7, and running every Friday night until July 28, the “Summer Outdoor Movie Series” promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees. Screenings will begin shortly after dusk, at approximately 8:30 p.m., creating a magical atmosphere under the starry Pittsfield sky.

Movie-goers of all ages can look forward to an exciting selection of films carefully curated for this year’s edition. From beloved classics to recent blockbusters, the lineup promises to cater to diverse tastes and interested.

Courtesy of the City of Pittsfield

Please note that in case of inclement weather, movies may be canceled. Attendees are advised to stay updated on any changes or cancellations through the City of Pittsfield’s official channels.

For more information and updates on the “Summer Outdoor Movie Series,” please visit their website or contact the Recreation & Special Events Coordinator at (413) 499-9371.