GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Monument Mountain High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following an alleged threat.

Great Barrington Police and law enforcement agencies were called to the school, conducted a sweep of the school, and determined the threat was not considered credible.

Police say all students are safe and accounted for. Parents wishing to make up their students are welcome.