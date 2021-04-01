Police arrest Pittsfield fugitive in Vermont

STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police in Bennington County say they arrested a fugitive from justice wanted in Massachusetts.

Police say that at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers at a location on Main Road in Stamford arrested Joshua MacGray, 34, of Pittsfield. He was arrested over an extraditable warrant from the Massachusetts Parole Board, which was issued over a parole violation.

MacGray was processed and then transferred to Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield, Vermont, and held on $50,000 bail. According to police, Vermont law requires the subject to stand before a judge and waive extradition. He was held on bail until seeing the judge to answer for the warrant Wednesday morning. They then held him without bail and gave Massachusetts seven days to come to Vermont and take custody.