GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Great Barrington Police Department investigated a crash on Wednesday. They say the driver of a 2006 Subaru Forester, hit a sign, then a parked car, before rolling over and crashing into the front of a Dollar Tree store. The driver was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.

It happened in the parking lot of the Price Chopper/Tractor Supply Plaza on Stockbridge Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, and Southern Berkshire EMS were called to the scene after a large number of 911 calls about the crash.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Great Barrington Police at (413) 528-0306.