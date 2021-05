DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who had several warrants out for his arrest was located hiding in a crawl space above a closet in Dalton on Wednesday morning.

The Dalton Police Department said two officers were called to a disturbance at a home, which led to the finding of the suspect. His identity was not provided.

The man is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault to murder while armed, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident.