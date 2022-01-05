Police investigating accidental death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort

HANCOCK, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating an alleged accidental death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, detectives were called to Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort for a report of a snow groomer and a snowmobile collision.

Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS personnel attempted to save the snowmobile operator’s life after the snow groomer operator backed into the snowmobile. However, a paramedic from Northern Berkshire EMS indicated she died due to her injuries at approximately 11:20 a.m. The DA’s office identified the snowmobile operator as as 30-year-old Kimberlee Francoeur of Lanesborough.

McKeever told 22News, witness statements indicate Francoeur was working as a snowmaker and the snowmobile she was operating was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer operator backed into the vehicle.

The investigation is being conducted by Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. Crews from Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration assisted.