Police investigating after teen motorcyclist dies in Pittsfield crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Pittsfield Saturday afternoon.

According to Pittsfield Police, the crash happened in the area of Government Drive at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the teenage victim lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the guardrail on the east side of the road. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died.

The crash is now being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact the department at (413)-448-9700 ext. 560.