Police investigating fatal shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for further information regarding a homicide that happened Friday night.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, police were called to the area of Robbins Avenue and Bradford Street around 9 p.m. Friday, where they found 22-year-old Cassandra Brouthers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brouthers was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

In a statement to 22News District Attorney Andrea said in part, “I send my heartfelt condolences to Ms. Brouthers family, friends and the entire community who are mourning today. We will not tolerate gun violence in Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police are conducting a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrator accountable.”

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413)-448-9705 or text PITTIP to TIP411 (847411).