NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating a homicide in North Adams. Officials said the homicide took place on Charles Street.

North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services responded to the home after receiving a 911 call around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will determine the cause and manner of death. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and forensic scientists from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab also responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Law enforcement does not believe that the perpetrator(s) poses an immediate danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at (413) 499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4945.