PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are investigating after shots were fired on Springside Avenue during school dismissal on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, at around 3:31 p.m. officers were called to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street for a ShotSpotter activation and nearby residents reported that they heard a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered and confirmed that there were no reported injuries. On Springside Avenue, several buildings had been struck by gunfire and shell casings were recovered.

“Daytime shootings, however, in residential neighborhoods with children present cannot be tolerated. These shots were fired at a time when many schoolchildren were getting off buses and walking to their homes,” explains Lieutenant John Soules. “These acts are unacceptable and we would urge anyone with information and/or video surveillance to contact the police.”

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact Lieutenant Soules at 413-448-9700 at extension 599. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).