PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a railroad accident involving a pedestrian near the tracks on Mill Street in Pittsfield early Tuesday evening.

The Pittsfield Police Department is urging residents to avoid the area of the tracks near the end of Mill St. due to their active and ongoing investigation.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the accident.

22News will follow this breaking story and bring you updates as more details become available.