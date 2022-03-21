PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on North Street Sunday night.

According to Lieutenant John Soules, at around 8 p.m. officers were called to the Lipton Mart located at 580 North Street for a reported robbery. Police officers reported that the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money from a Caucasian man that entered the store. The suspect had taken a small amount of cash and ran in an unknown direction.

If you have information about this case please contact Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 x532. Detective Bureau Tip Line can also be contacted anonymously at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).