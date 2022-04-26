EGREMONT, Mass. (NEWS10) – Monday afternoon, a large white draft-type horse wearing a halter escaped from his new home on Prospect Lake Road in North Egremont. Now, the horse is “on the lam” from Egremont Police – and they need your help to find him.

The last sighting of the horse was in the Jug End Road/Mount Washington Road area. He may be trying to make his way back to Ancram, New York, where he came from.

If you have any information on the horse’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Egremont Police at (413) 528-2160. We have reached out to police officials for a picture of the horse, but none have been provided at this time.