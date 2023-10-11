PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, Armoni Sutton-Davies was reported missing. She is described as approximately 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue shorts.

If you have seen Armoni or know of her whereabouts contact Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.