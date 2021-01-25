Police looking for suspect involved in five robberies in Pittsfield, Lenox

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are looking for any information or surveillance cameras that may help them identify a suspect that allegedly robbed five convenience stores since Sunday.

According to Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, officers received a similar description of the suspect at each location and are considering one person as the suspect in all five incidents. Convenience stores in Pittsfield and Lenox were targeted.

The suspect has been described as a white, tall and slender man. He allegedly threatened that he had a weapon but never showed it while demanding money from the businesses.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. Police are also asking business owners to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious individuals inside or around their businesses.