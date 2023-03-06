PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are needing the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles.

The first juvenile, Trevin Foster police describe being a 17-year-old black man with brown hair and brown eyes. Foster weighs 140 pounds and is 5’8. He was last seen in a dark grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Josiah Delph is the other juvenile that is said to be a 15-year-old white man with brown hair. Delph is 5’9 and 158 pounds. He was last seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt with ripped jean pants.

Police have only received photos of Josiah Delph at this time. Below are his photos.

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Police say that these two individuals may still be together. If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.