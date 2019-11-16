Police no longer investigating alleged assault at Bard College after insufficient evidence

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have stopped investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Simon’s Rock at Bard College on September 27.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, police are no longer actively investigating after the student alleging the attack told detective they would no longer cooperate with the investigation. That student has also refused to work with a private investigator hired by the college.

The unidentified student reported being knocked unconscious, dragged into a wooded area on campus and attacked on Friday, Sept. 27. After an extensive investigation, Great Barrington Police and State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office found inconsistencies in the student’s allegations and the evidence collected.

“While the inconsistencies call into doubt that an attack occurred as alleged, police and prosecutors have determined there is insufficient evidence to charge the student with making a false report to police,” Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington stated in a news release to 22News.

Many interviews were conducted, medical records were reviewed, and police even searched the grounds and electronics. The was no surveillance video of the area available, according to the DA.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office, crime scene services and Simon’s Rock Campus Safety assisted with the investigation.