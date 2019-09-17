Police: North Adams man seriously injured in Pittsfield crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an accident on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield late Monday morning.

Pittsfield Police Department Sgt. Marc Maddalena told 22News the city’s police, fire and EMS were called to the area of 1450 West Housatonic Street for a motor vehicle accident with reported injuries just before noon.

Sgt. Maddalena said 38-year-old Louis Matney Jr. of North Adams was traveling eastbound on West Housatonic St. when he crashed with a truck operated by 33-year-old Christopher Anderson of Troy, NY.

Matney Jr. was seriously hurt in the crash and rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he is listed as stable in ICU. Anderson was not injured, although both vehicles were seriously damaged.

The accident caused West Housatonic St. to close in both directions for five hours as crash reconstruction investigators determined how the accident occurred.

Crews also had to clean up Diesel fuel that was released onto the roadway, bringing MassDEP and transportation officials to the area.

Police are investigating the crash and anyone who might have witnessed it is asked to call Sgt. Maddalena at (413) 448-9700.