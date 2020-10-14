Police: North Street in Pittsfield reopened after two-car crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-car crash on North Street, Route 7, in Pittsfield caused traffic delays in the area early Tuesday evening.

Lt. Jeffrey Bradford said police were called to North Street at the Lanesborough line for the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. The two vehicles involved suffered damages in the front and side, according to a photo shared by the police department.

No word if anyone was seriously hurt but the crash did interrupt traffic on Route 7 for some time while police investigated and cleared the roadway.

The road reopened to traffic shortly after 6 p.m.