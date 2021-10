PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Pittsfield Tuesday night.

The Pittsfield Police Department said the armed robbery occurred on South John Street around 8:30 p.m. while the driver was making a delivery. The driver called the police after being robbed.

A police K9 team searched the South John Street area for some time but did not locate the suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.