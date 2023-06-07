ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is expected to recover after being stabbed at her home in Adams early Wednesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 5:03 a.m. Adams police requested assistance from the State Police for a stabbing incident. The investigation determined that the stabbing was a domestic incident that occurred at the victim’s home in Adams.

The victim, an adult woman, was previously in a relationship with the suspect. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the stabbing suspect, an adult man that left the home before police arrived and believed he returned to his home located at 498 Chapel Rd. in Savoy. Numerous Massachusetts State Police units — including the Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Troop B patrols, and State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County — established a perimeter at the suspect’s address, and attempted to establish communications with him.

Members of the MSP STOP Team made entry to the home and discovered the suspect was not there. Police are continuing to search surrounding the property.

Procopio said the stabbing was not a random act however, residents of Savoy are being asked to use caution around anyone that appears to be suspicious or out of place and not to confront the suspect or anyone they encounter.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.