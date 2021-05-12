Police searching Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching on and around Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Wednesday.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, an ongoing search operation is being conducted with Pittsfield police, Berkshire County Sherriff’s Office, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and State Police. The search is in the area of the southern portion of Pontoosuc Lake.

Pontoosuc Lake is approximately 511 acres between the City of Pittsfield and the Town of Lanesborough with maximum depths of up to 35 feet.

22News will update the information as soon as the Pittsfield police will release more details.