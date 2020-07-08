Police: Woman found shot on Kent Avenue in Pittsfield, persons of interest identified

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was found shot on Kent Avenue in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

The Pittsfield Police Department said a Shot Spotter activation and several 911 calls alerted officers about the shooting just after 1:45 p.m. Callers told police a woman had been shot.

Officers arrived in the area to find a 43-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, believed to non-life-threatening, on the south side of the street across 14 Kent Avenue. Shell casings were also discovered in the area, police said.

Cooperating witnesses and video camera surveillance helped identify the suspected vehicle involved, a maroon Chrysler van. Officers were able to locate the vehicle a short distance from where the shooting occurred.

Persons of interest were “identified and charges against them will be forthcoming,” according to the Pittsfield Police Department. The vehicle was towed from the area to be processed for evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could help the Pittsfield Police Department with their investigation is asked to contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700 x572.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).