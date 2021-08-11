Pontoosuc Lake in Lanesborough chemically treated to remove algae

Berkshire County

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lanesborough Police are warning residents to avoid use of Pontoosuc Lake on Wednesday as crews chemically treat the water.

Several bodies of water across the state are annually treated with chemicals to control the growth of invasive weeds. Police are asking residents to not swim, fish, boat in the lake or use the water for livestock until Thursday.

It is also advised to not use the lake water for drinking or cooking until this Saturday. Irrigation will also be prohibited until August 16th.

