HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Monday, a portion of Middlefield Road in Hinsdale is closed due to construction.

According to the Hinsdale Police Department, the road will be closed near the swamp until further notice. Traffic must use the Creamery Road detour.

Residences from 286 and lower must use RT 8 and Middlefield Road. All residences from 405 and above or Fassell & East Washington Rd. must use Creamery Rd.