Portion of Adam Street in Pittsfield closed for house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a section of Adam Street in Pittsfield as crews work to put out a fire.

Video shared by the police department show the road being closed off from First Street to Second Street and a firetruck in front of a two-floor home. Some smoke can also be seen coming from the top of the house.

PPD and PFD out at 17 Adam Street for possible structure fire. Adam St blocked at First and Second. Please use alternate routes. (Lt. Jeffrey Bradford) pic.twitter.com/OGUDaFfHtA — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) October 21, 2021

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes around the area until further notice. No other information is available. 22News will continue to follow this and provide an update in this article when it has become available.