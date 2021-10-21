Portion of Adam Street in Pittsfield closed for house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have closed a section of Adam Street in Pittsfield as crews work to put out a fire.
Video shared by the police department show the road being closed off from First Street to Second Street and a firetruck in front of a two-floor home. Some smoke can also be seen coming from the top of the house.
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes around the area until further notice. No other information is available. 22News will continue to follow this and provide an update in this article when it has become available.