PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.

According to a news release from the City of Pittsfield, the westbound side of Route 20 in Pittsfield to New York is temporarily closed per the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and State of New York.

Drivers are being asked to look for a different route and not to approach any downed wires.