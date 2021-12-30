Presentation on protecting children from online predators to be held in January

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP)– A presentation to inform parents, caregivers, and educators on ways to protect children from internet exploitation will be held at Drury High School in North Adams on January 12.

The topics include internet safety, social media 101, digital footprints, online gaming, cyberbullying, sexting, sextortion, and protection against online predators.

“Our children now spend an enormous amount of time online where they can be vulnerable to exploitation. This presentation gives parents and educators the tools they need to ensure that our youth are safe and secure,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I thank all of our partners for their expertise and effort to put this presentation together. The Northern Berkshire community truly embodies the concept of taking a village to raise a healthy and safe child.”

The speakers are Chief of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s Child Abuse Unit Stephanie

Ilberg, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Grant, F.B.I. Child Exploitation Task Force Officer Danielle

Rex, Massachusetts State Police Troopers Deshawn Brown and Andy Canata, and U.S.

Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Specialist Lauryn Myers. District Attorney Andrea Harrington

and North Adams Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Malkas will provide opening remarks.

The program is made possible by a partnership between Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Massachusetts State Police, Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, and North Adams Public Schools.

Dinner will be provided starting at 5:45 with the presentation to follow. The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Williams College will provide free child care upon request.

The organizations request that those interested in attending RSVP to Stephanie Puc at the

Northern Berkshire Community Coalition – 413-663-7588 or spuc@nbccoalition.org by Friday,

January 7.