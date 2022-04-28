AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden said he could have answers about his plans for student loan forgiveness plan in the next few weeks.

While speaking with reporters at the White House today he said he was considering some form of debt reduction. However, it would not be what some democrats are calling for which is $50,000 in debt reduced per borrower.

Student debt reached 1 point 7 trillion dollars last year. Perri is a junior at UMass Amherst. She told 22News that when it came to deciding on her school, student loans were an important factor.

“It was very very valuable Other schools I was looking at I would be a quarter million in debt after four years. It was the main, a huge reason why I went to UMass,” said Perri Feit, Junior at UMass.

During his campaign, President Biden said his goal was to eliminate $10,000 dollars in debt per borrower.