Price Chopper administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for those eligible

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WWLP) – Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shot is available to those who qualify at select Price Chopper/Market 32 locations.

Price Chopper in Great Barrington and Market 32 in Pittsfield are the only two locations offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in western Massachusetts. Most of their pharmacies carry the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment visit www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine. The following locations offering Pfizer vaccines are listed on the website:

Market 32: Pittsfield, MA Price Chopper: Great Barrington, MA Price Chopper: Webster, MA Price Chopper: Worcester, MA Price Chopper: Gardner, MA Price Chopper: Putnam, CT Price Chopper: Middletown, CT Price Chopper: Windsor, CT Market 32: Torrington, CT Price Chopper: Bristol, CT

Individuals who received two Pfizer shots at least six months ago and who fall into one of these groups are recommended by the FDA and CDC to get the booster:

Those 65 years or older

Residents of a long-term care facility

Those 18 through 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions, meaning one of the following: Cancer Cerebrovascular Disease Chronic Kidney Disease COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Dementia or other neurological conditions Down syndrome Diabetes Mellitus: Type 1 and Type 2 Heart Conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies or hypertension) HIV Overweight (BMI ≥25 kg/m2)and Obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) Pregnancy and Recent Pregnancy Smoker: Current and Former Sickle cell disease or thalassemia Substance use disorders Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Those 18 through 64 years of age who are at a greater risk because of their occupational or institutional settings, such as frontline workers including grocery workers, health care workers, caregivers for frail or immunocompromised people, people in homeless shelters and people in correctional facilities.

“Price Chopper/Market 32’s community pharmacies are pleased to continue doing our part to protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Scott Guisinger, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of pharmacy. “We encourage those who qualify for a booster to get one and those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so immediately so they can help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

According to the Baker-Polito administration, 600,000 Massachusetts residents are currently eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. The state says they have the capacity to administer over 300,000 booster shots per week by mid-October.

Booster doses will be available at more than 460 locations in Massachusetts. Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov to find booster shot locations with appointments near you.

The booster shot is free, you don’t need to show you vaccine card, an ID or health insurance to receive the shot when scheduling your appointment online, you will be asked to verify your eligibility.