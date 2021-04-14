Private funeral for Officer William Evans to be held in Adams Thursday

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral mass for western Massachusetts native Officer William “Billy” Evans will be held in Adams Thursday.

According to his obituary, the private mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. A private burial will follow the mass.

The Adams Police Department will be closing several roads throughout the day Thursday:

Hoosac Street between Depot Street and Summer Street – closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Summer Street to Weber Street – closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bellevue Cemetery – closed to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders paid respects to Officer Evans in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday. Members of the National Guard lined the street and saluted as the hearse carrying Evans’ flag-draped casket entered the Capitol complex. His former colleagues gathered on the Capitol’s East Plaza Front while church bells rang in the distance. His family, including his two children, gathered to watch as his casket was carried up the Capitol steps.

Evans was killed earlier this month when a car rammed into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC.