Production company filming in Pittsfield on Thursday, roads to be closed

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, a production company will be filming in the area of the Morningside Community School on Burbank Street in Pittsfield.

According to Pittsfield Police Department, motorists are being asked to avoid the area between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The sections of roads that will be closed include Burbank Street from First Street to Spring Street, Second Street from Orchard Street to Burbank Street, Cherry Street from Tyler Street to Morningside School driveway, and Smith Street.

Morningside Community school is expected to operate as normal, however access to the school will be limited to the Cherry Street parking lot entrances and the southern end of Cherry Street.